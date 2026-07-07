Twin Cities Marathon weekend moved to mid-October for 2027

The Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon weekend will be pushed back to mid-October in 2027 after several years of hot temperatures and unfavorable conditions for runners.

The marathon weekend will be held between Oct. 10 and and Oct. 17 in 2027. A multi-year review showed mid-October has more stable weather and will be safer for runners, organizers said.

The marathon, which for years has been held in early October, was canceled in 2023 due to scorching heat. Last year conditions were less than ideal, with temperatures hovering around 70 degrees.

"Protecting the health of every runner, from first-timers to elites, is our top priority. Even modest cooling temperature changes can significantly reduce physiological strain, improve hydration balance, and lower the risk of serious medical events," said Dr. Jacob Kastner and Dr. David Supik, the marathon's co-medical directors, in a statement.

The dates for the 2026 marathon will stay the same. Organizers expect roughly 30,000 athletes to lace up during the weekend of Oct. 3 and 4.

The weekend includes a 5K, 10K, 10 mile and half marathon. More than 10,000 of those runners take part in the full marathon.

"We made this move with our runners and local resources in mind," said Ed Whetham, Twin Cities in Motion's director of race operations. "Shifting the date gives us a much better shot at ideal weather, which keeps participants safe and helps them accomplish the finish line experience they worked for."