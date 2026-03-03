Watch CBS News
Registration opens for 2026 Twin Cities Marathon

By
Aki Nace
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.
Runners planning to participate in the 2026 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon can now register for the event.

Event organizers say they expect over 30,000 athletes to participate in the races on the weekend of Oct. 3 and 4.

Other events include the TC 5K, TC 10K, TC 10 mile and a half marathon. 

Registration for the 10 mile will be first-come, first-served. Organizers expect the 12,700 spots to fill quickly. The marathon itself is capped at 11,000 runners.

"Marathon weekend is about more than miles," said Twin Cities in Motion President Dean Orton. "It's about perseverance, belonging, and the joy of seeing our streets filled with people achieving something meaningful."

Last year, conditions were less than ideal with a 70-degree heat on Sunday. In 2023, the marathon was canceled the morning of due to scorching heat.

