Suspects in armed robbery spree of Twin Cities gas stations federally indicted

A federal grand jury indicted three men accused of a string of armed robberies in the Twin Cities last month, temporarily shutting down Minnesota State Fair preparations.

The men — ranging from 18 to 21 years old — have all been charged with multiple counts of Hobbs Act robbery in connection with three robberies at gas stations in Roseville and Little Canada on the morning of Aug. 17.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says two of the men first robbed a Speedway in Roseville just before 6 a.m. A few hours later, the three men robbed two different BP gas stations — one in Little Canada and one in Roseville — within 30 minutes of each other. All three robberies were at gunpoint.

At the BP in Roseville, one of the men allegedly demanded the cashier give him their wallet, but the cashier refused and attempted to grab the gun. They were then struck in the head with a gun. According to the indictment, the cashier suffered a laceration and a burst blood vessel in their eye.

Law enforcement spotted the suspect vehicle after the third robbery and pursued it into St. Paul, where the men eventually crashed, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said. One man was arrested while the other two fled on foot.

The other two allegedly caught rideshares and fled the area. It's unclear when and where the second suspect was arrested, but the complaint states he was uncooperative while being interviewed by investigators.

The third suspect was arrested days later at a residence in Centerville, about 25 miles northwest of Minneapolis. Authorities say he was found hiding under a stairwell inside his parents' home after they received a tip from a family member that led them to the quiet lakeside community.

The men made their initial appearances in federal court on Tuesday and will be detained pending further proceedings.

If convicted, the men could be sentenced to up to life in prison.

