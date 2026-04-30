Turning Point USA contributor, family accused of assaulting her share both sides of story

A mother, father and daughter have all been indicted for allegedly assaulting a TurningPoint USA contributor.

It happened outside the Whipple building in Minneapolis during a protest earlier this month.

Paige Ostroushko and her family have been protesting ever since federal agents killed Renee Good and Alex Pretti three months ago.

"It sort of started, Paige was blowing the whistle then it looked like Miss Savanah, she kind of pushed her face," said James Cook, the attorney for the family.

Cook claims the video shows Turning Point USA reporter Savanah Hernandez strikes first.

"What I'll say is it looked like to me that she pushed Paige's face or her head or something similar to that and then it seemed to escalate from there," said Cook.

Hernandez claims she was just doing her job as a journalist, observing what was happening.

"I was assaulted four times prior as I was trying to leave that event from behind, by the way, so every single time I tried to leave, I was assaulted, so the only time I actually tried to defend myself was after the fifth time when I had just gotten slammed to the ground by Chris Ostroushko," said Hernandez.

"They wish that they could turn back the clock, things would turn out differently," said Cook.

Parents Deyanna and Chris Ostroushko say they've since lost their jobs. The acting attorney general of the United States posted their names when announcing their federal indictment Wednesday.

The Ostroushkos said they are getting doxxed, even getting threats of sexual violence.

"Definitely watch the tapes to get the full picture," said Cook.