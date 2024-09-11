Rep. Ilhan Omar calls Trump "sad and miserable" as Minnesota leaders react to debate

What are Minnesota leaders saying about the presidential debate between Trump and Harris?

MINNEAPOLIS — Reaction is pouring in about Tuesday night's highly anticipated debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

For about 90 minutes, the candidates went head-to-head on some of the nation's top issues. They also took some intense shots at one another.

Minnesotans had a lot to say after last night's debate. That's especially true among our local political leaders.

It's what you'd expect the reaction to be: very much along party lines, and a strong response from our Democratic leaders.

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar highlighted a quote from Harris: "I intend to be a President for all Americans," then added, "She effectively made the case to the country—Democrats, Independents and yes, Republicans."

"Amazing job by Vice President Harris tonight, never losing her focus on the American people and fighting for them — even as Donald Trump flailed and wailed," Democratic Sen. Tina Smith said.

Rep. Ilhan Omar reacted to the former president's performance saying, "He just looks sad and miserable."

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison quoted Trump — "I have concepts of a plan" — and added, "Said the guy who was president for 4 years."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey joked about the same Trump line: "Sarah asked me what's my plan for kid drop off tomorrow. I told her 'I have a concept of a plan.' I can't believe my answer wasn't satisfactory."

"The world is on fire, fueled by the Harris-Biden administration's incompetence on the world stage," Republican represenative and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer said. "That's why Putin has endorsed Harris. Vote [Trump] if you don't want Kamala Harris to walk us into World War III."

Putin earlier this month said he supported Harris over Trump, but observers noted what appeared to be a sarcastic tone in Putin's announcement.

Another prominent Republican, former Wisconsin governor and one-time presidential hopeful Scott Walker, posted on X, "Remind everyone that Kamala Harris cannot defend the economic failure since she and Biden took office on 1/20/21. We are not better off and will not be until she is out of office."

A number of local organizations are chiming in, as well.

"Kamala Harris's overwhelming victory tonight set up a clear choice for Minnesotans in this election," DFL Chair Ken Martin said. "A convicted felon who is running to gain power for himself versus a prosecutor who has fought her whole career to improve people's lives."

The Minnesota Republican Party has not yet reacted, but Republican analyst Amy Koch had this to say about the former president's performance.

"So I think most of them had a mixed bag tonight. I don't think that Kamala Harris necessarily landed the final blows and neither did the president," Koch said. "The president, the former president, was more disciplined in this debate than I've ever seen him and he was more on message. He missed a couple opportunities around immigration but he absolutely landed when it came to economy, when it came to foreign policy."

One local immigration group, the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee, says that category was a big miss for both candidates.

"Trump spit racist vitriol vs immigrants from his first statement to his last. Harris didn't refute his anti-immigrant tirade," the group said.

The debate was the first time Harris and Trump met face to face. Both campaigns have expressed a willingness to participate in at least one more debate, but plans for a second meeting have not been finalized.