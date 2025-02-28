Watch CBS News
Southern Minnesota authorities search for suspect in domestic shooting

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Authorities in the southern Minnesota city of Truman are searching for a man they allege shot a woman in the chest Thursday evening.

The woman was hospitalized, but the Martin County Sheriff's Office gave no word on her condition.

Deputies responded to a reported domestic assault in Truman around 6:15 p.m., the sheriff's office said, and found the woman already injured. 

The sheriff's office identified the suspect as 32-year-old Kyle Jonathan Liford and said his whereabouts are unknown. He may be driving a 2002 green Chevrolet Tahoe with license plates reading NVU 782.

Anyone with information about Liford or the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office at 507-238-4481.

"At this time this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies found a gun at the scene of the shooting.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

