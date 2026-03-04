Truck crash, propane leak cause road closures in Stearns County

Several roads in Stearns County, Minnesota, are closed after a flatbed truck carrying propane crashed and started leaking propane, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at County Road 42 and County Road 161. The sheriff's office responded after receiving a call that the truck was in a ditch, resting on a power box. The caller also reported the driver was still inside the truck.

When officials responded, they found the truck, from the Wenners Gas Company, leaking propane. The driver of the truck was also injured. Officials got the truck driver out and to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Officials say that heavy fog played a factor in the crash. The driver tried to make a left turn, but rolled the truck before it landed in the ditch.

Stearns Electric shut off power to the area due to the propane leak and the truck striking the power box. Officials say that due to the amount of propane being transported, roads in the area will remain closed to allow the propane to dissipate before they can remove the truck.

The roads closed in the area include: