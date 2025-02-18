Watch live: Officials give update on Delta plane crash in Toronto

Officials are set to give an update on Tuesday about the Delta Air Lines plane that flipped over and started on fire while landing Monday afternoon at Toronto Pearson Airport.

Eighty people were aboard Flight 4819, including four crew members, which was arriving from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Delta announced on Tuesday morning that 19 of the 21 passengers injured in the crash have been released from the hospital. Two passengers are still listed in critical condition.

How to Watch

When: 11 a.m. CST on Tuesday, Feb. 18

11 a.m. CST on Tuesday, Feb. 18 Where: Toronto Pearson Airport

Toronto Pearson Airport Who: Deborah Flint, CEO and president of Toronto Pearson Airport

Deborah Flint, CEO and president of Toronto Pearson Airport How to watch: You can watch live on CBS News Minnesota, on Pluto TV or in the player above

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is leading the investigation with assistance from the U.S.'s National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA.

Meteorologists say that there was blowing snow at Pearson during the landing, with wind gusts up to 37 mph. Temperatures were also well below freezing.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.