Sen. Klobuchar helps Tony Oliva's brother in Cuba get visa for Cooperstown ceremony

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tony Oliva's long-awaited spot in the National Baseball Hall of Fame is finally right around the corner.

"Any place I go, the people come up to me now, and they're so happy," said Oliva.

Many Minnesotans will make the trip to the hall of Fame. And now, one, straight from Cuba. With the help of Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Tony's brother Juan Carlos secured a visa so he could be in Cooperstown.

"I'm very happy that he be able to come and be a part of the history," said Oliva.

"We at first were told that we couldn't get him in for two years," said Klobuchar. "And that would be two years after the hall of fame ceremony. Wouldn't really work. I don't think they were gonna put it on hold. So we went back again and pushed it.

Tony Oliva and Sen. Amy Klobuchar CBS

Klobuchar has often leaned on President Joe Biden to reverse prohibitive Cuba travel policies put in place in the prior presidency. This May, that was partially done.

"We don't actually know whether it was just our persistence or whether it was the change in policy. All we know is that his brother is able to join us for the ceremony," said Klobuchar.

Juan Carlos was baseball player himself. Ironically, he traveled around the world, pitching for the Cuban national team. It's been a long time since he's been to the U.S.

"Oh man, he was so happy and his wife was so happy. Everybody was happy," said Oliva.

A milestone moment, with a brother many miles away.

"I think we need to open things up more, and Tony is the story of why," said Oliva.