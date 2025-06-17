In wake of Minnesota lawmaker shootings, doctor shares how parents can discuss tough topics with kids

The assassination of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband at the hands of a politically motivated killer has left countless Minnesotans stunned and saddened.

Feelings of grief and confusion can be difficult to process. For parents, it can be an even bigger challenge to talk through with children.

Dr. Abi Gewirtz has dedicated her career to helping parents navigate tough talks with their kids. Her book, "When the World Feels Like a Scary Place," aims to do just that. Still, she says, it is up to parents to use discretion on when and when not to share with their little ones.

The first step, she says, is for parents to process their own emotions.

"It's not just kids who are terrified of these kinds of things or can be terrified by these kinds of events. It's also adults," she said. "When we're feeling panicky, when we're feeling anxious, we are going to have a hard time being present with our kids."

Gewirtz says it's important to ask your kid questions, and don't share more than you feel they need to know.

"We want to listen to them and we want to hear what their worries are and what we're asking about," she said. "Most of what kids want to know is, 'Am I safe? Are we safe?'"

Depending on the age of your kid, you'll want to share more or less. Still, she says it's important your child hear about these things from you.

"If you don't have that conversation with your child, someone else is," she said. "Would you rather your child learn about scary, difficult things from you, or from a friend, or from a friend's parent?"

Ultimately, Gewirtz says all it takes is taking time to listen to your kid. It can be over dinner, while walking the dog or in the car.

"Just take the time and listen to each other," she said.