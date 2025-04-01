Watch CBS News
Timberwolves-Pistons fight leads to suspensions for multiple players

Anthony Bettin
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
The NBA has suspended five players from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons after a brawl between the two teams spilled into the stands Sunday night.

The Pistons' Isaiah Stewart received the most severe punishment — two games — due to his "repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts," the league said. Ron Holland II and Marcus Sasser of Detroit are each suspended one game, as are Minnesota's Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo.

All five players were ejected from Sunday night's game. Detroit head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and Wolves assistant coach Pablo Prigioni also got tossed for screaming at each other during the scrum.

The fight happened in the second quarter after Stewart and Holland received back-to-back fouls.

Sunday's game featured 12 technical fouls, the most in an NBA game since 2005.

When the fight occurred, the Wolves trailed the Pistons 39-30. Minnesota rallied to win 123-104.

