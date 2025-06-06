Gov. Tim Walz calls special session to finish budget Monday, ending weeks of limbo in Minnesota Legislature

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders announced there will be a one-day special session on Monday to pass the remaining parts of the next two-year budget, ending weeks of limbo in the most closely divided Legislature in state history.

Lawmakers have been urgently working to balance a budget since the regular session ended on May 19. Legislators had originally hoped they'd be able to finish by that day, but several sticking points left them working overtime. There is a tied House and a one-seat advantage for Democrats in the Senate. That make-up has made negotiations fragile and it is as if every individual lawmaker has their own veto, Walz described the dynamic earlier this week.

All sides had to make concessions to ink the deal.

"This bipartisan budget agreement makes thoughtful reductions in state spending while keeping us on track to make Minnesota the best state in the country to raise a child," Walz said in a news release Friday. "It is the result of hundreds of hours of good-faith, bipartisan debate on the best ways to improve the health, safety, and wellbeing of Minnesotans."

Among the most contentious issues is the GOP and DFL compromise to roll back state health care coverage for undocumented immigrants. Progressive DFL lawmakers protested the health care cut, threatening the bipartisan agreement.

But Walz and leaders agreed, according to a signed document, that the session would begin Monday at 10 a.m. and end by 7 a.m. Tuesday, and that the scope of it will focus only on the budget bills at hand in addition to a stand-alone bill to remove undocumented immigrant adults from MinnesotaCare.

The state legislature is required to adopt a balanced budget every two years. Roughly 30,000 state workers are set to get a layoff notice Monday morning as protocol, since failure to pass a budget by July 1 means a partial government shutdown.

That hasn't happened since 2011.

This story will be updated.

contributed to this report.