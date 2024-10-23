Tim Walz says Elon Musk was "skipping like a dip****" during Trump rally, Musk likens Walz to clown

Walz says Musk was "skipping like a dip****" during Trump rally, Musk responds

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is trading barbs with billionaire and X owner Elon Musk.

During a rally in Madison, Wisconsin with former President Barack Obama on Tuesday, the Democratic vice presidential candidate jokingly referred to Musk as the "running mate" of former President Donald Trump.

"Seriously, where is Sen. Vance after he got asked the simplest question in the world at the debate: 'Did Donald Trump lose the 2020 election?'" Walz said. "After two weeks he finally said, 'No, he didn't.' That's where he's been spending his time."

Walz continued on to say Musk, who is the richest man in the world, is spending millions to help Trump "buy an election."

"Elon's on that stage, jumping around, skipping like a dip**** on these things," Walz said. "You know it."

Walz was referring to when Musk attended a rally with Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania earlier this month. As Trump was speaking, Musk was enthusiastically jumping around behind him on stage. Musk declared himself a "dark MAGA" when he spoke to the crowd.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (R) jumps on stage as he joins former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally at site of his first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 5, 2024. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

"They're saying the quiet parts out loud now, because Donald Trump has already promised that he would put Elon in charge of government regulations that oversee the businesses that Elon runs," Walz said. "In other words, Donald Trump, in front of the eyes of the American public, is promising corruption. That's what he's promising you."

When outlining his economic proposals in September, Trump threw his support behind a government efficiency commission pushed by Musk.

Trump said it would be tasked with "conducting a complete financial and performance audit of the entire federal government and making recommendations for drastic reforms." The former president said Musk has agreed to lead the task force "if he has the time."

Musk has recently pledged to give away $1 million a day to voters for signing his political action committee's petition backing the Constitution, a pledge experts say raises legal questions. He's also donating an undisclosed amount of cash through that political action committee, America PAC, which he formed this summer to support Trump.

Musk responds to Walz on X

Shortly after the rally, Musk responded to a post on X that suggested Walz's comments indicate Musk's contributions to the America PAC are helping to move the needle in the election.

"You're gonna lose," Musk wrote of Walz. "Saving the American people from the torture of hearing you speak for 4 years was worth it."

Musk followed up with an early Wednesday morning post, using a picture of Walz surrounded by the words "who am I" and "why am I here," seemingly a reference to Adm. James Stockdale's opening remarks in the 1992 VP debate.

In the post's description, Musk wrote, "It's as if the 🤡 emoji came to life."

Despite saying his social media platform must remain "politically neutral," Musk is using his platform to push for an "absolutely decisive victory" for Trump — while echoing the disinformation Trump and some Republicans are promoting.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment last week on Musk's increased political involvement.

"I have no response, no comment on that at this moment," Jean-Pierre told reporters last Monday.

Hamline University professor and political expert David Schultz told WCCO that this type of discourse overall is not expected to move the needle much for either party this close to the election, as most voters have already decided on who they want to vote for.

Schultz speculated that both sides may be using this rhetoric to get their base of supporters riled up and encourage more to get out and vote.

X and Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.