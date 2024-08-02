Gov. Tim Walz to campaign for Harris in New Hampshire Sunday evening

MINNEAPOLIS — Gov. Tim Walz will join Kamala Harris at a rally on Sunday evening, as her campaign closes in on the deadline to name its own vice presidential candidate.

Walz is one of the finalists for the job, among a list of high-profile Democrats that includes Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky, Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

After President Joe Biden decided to step aside from the race, Walz quickly endorsed Harris and has since supported her efforts through television appearances as well as a rally before Saturday's Trump campaign stop in St. Cloud.

He'll appear on Sunday evening at a New Hampshire Young Democrats event in Portsmouth. Harris' campaign has until Tuesday to name their nominee.

During appearances last week Walz started calling Republicans "weird." Analysts say Walz has succeeded in labeling Trump in a new way that other members of the Democratic Party believe is working.

Democrats have latched on to the term and Harris herself used it, saying that "some of what [Trump] and his running mate are saying is just plain weird."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a Biden-Harris campaign and DNC news conference on July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Jim Vondruska / Getty Images

The final word on the "veepstakes" ultimately belongs to Harris. Pundits have noted the other top candidates have their strengths — Shapiro's swing state of Pennsylvania has 19 electoral college votes, and Kelly was an astronaut and U.S. Navy pilot. Meanwhile Walz has a background that includes years in the National Guard, as a teacher, football coach, and member of U.S. Congress.

In July, Harris' campaign said she brought in $310 million, more than doubling the amount Trump says he raised last month.

