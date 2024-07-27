Watch CBS News
Minnesota Democrats rally for Harris amid report Gov. Walz is among VP finalists

By Jason Rantala

Local DFL leaders hold event to throw support behind presumptive nominee Kamala Harris
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and other notable politicians rallied their base in St. Paul on Saturday ahead of the Trump campaign's visit to St. Cloud.

The DFL, kicking off canvassing efforts, is looking to grab hold of a reinvigorated campaign behind Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

"Nobody in this room needs to be convinced that the stakes of this election are extremely high," said Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.    

The state's leading Democrats spent the rally drawing differences between Harris, a former California prosecutor they said stood up against fraud, from former President Trump, who was convicted of felony campaign crimes.  

"We won't let any sexist or racist rhetoric that is coming from weirdos, and yep y'all, they are weird," said Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.   

Saturday's rally had no shortage of jabs at Trump's central Minnesota visit.

"He's here today in the 'state of hockey' to complete his trifecta. He lost in '16, he lost in '20, he loses in '24," Walz said.

Amid this canvas kickoff comes a Bloomberg report that Walz is a top three candidate for vice president

Walz responded to the report Saturday and said he is honored to be in the conversation.

"She will make the choice on what's best for the country and that's where we're at," he said.

