Minnesota officials react to President Biden's decision to step down from reelection bid

MINNEAPOLIS — Top leaders from Minnesota are reacting to President Biden's decision to step down from his reelection bid.

"While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for my term," Mr. Biden posted in a statement on social media Sunday.

The news comes days after a CBS News poll showed that former President Donald Trump's lead over Mr. Biden grew to the largest in the campaign thus far, and a week after Trump survived an assassination attempt.

Minnesota, Wisconsin leaders react

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar was among the first leaders from Minnesota to respond to Mr. Biden's decision, saying "To President Biden, for his service, dedication, and commitment to our country and our democracy — thank you."

"President Biden has gotten more done in a first term than any president in recent history," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said. "He has put our nation first in every decision and this decision is exemplary of that mentality. I'm grateful for his service and we all should be."

Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Balwdin, a Democrat, said in part, "It has been an honor to work with Joe Biden to deliver real, meaningful change for working Wisconsinites across our state ... Throughout all of that work, I've been inspired by his decency, integrity, and dedication to service, and I am deeply grateful for that. Thank you, President Biden."

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig was one of the first Democrats from Minnesota to call on Mr. Biden to end his campaign for a second term, just days after the first presidential debate. She cited his lackluster performance and what she called a "lack of forceful response."

On Friday, Rep. Betty McCollum also called for Mr. Biden to step down and went further by pushing for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to join the new ticket. She said Vice President Harris should be the new Democratic nominee for president, with Walz as her vice presidential nominee.

Two senior House Democrats told CBS News on Thursday that they believed Mr. Biden could leave the 2024 presidential race in just days, after a pressure campaign from top lawmakers in his own party, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Mr. Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The White House had said he had mild symptoms and was self-isolating at his home in Delaware.