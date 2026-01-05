Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, facing scrutiny over handling of fraud, says will not seek reelection. Follow live updates.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Monday reversed course by dropping out of the 2026 gubernatorial race amid intense scrutiny of his handling of the state's fraud scandal.
Walz initially announced his run for a third term as governor in September, but says he reevaluated the decision over the holidays.
"I came to the conclusion that I can't give a political campaign my all. Every minute I spend defending my own political interests would be a minute I can't spend defending the people of Minnesota against the criminals who prey on our generosity and the cynics who prey on our differences," he said. "So I've decided to step out of the race and let others worry about the election while I focus on the work."
The two-term Democrat and former vice presidential candidate has faced scrutiny in the last several months over his handling of Medicaid fraud, which has cost the state as much as $9 billion, according to a top prosecutor. Walz has stated that his administration is taking aggressive measures to prevent future fraud.
More Minnesota leaders react to Walz's announcement
Leaders in Minnesota are reacting Monday morning to Gov. Tim Walz's announcement that he is dropping his bid for reelection as governor.
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar seriously considering run for governor, source says
Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is seriously considering a run for governor in the wake of Tim Walz's decision Monday to end his bid for a third term.
A source close to Klobuchar tells CBS News she is getting outreach encouraging her to run, but that she has not made a decision.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison releases statement
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison released the following statement after Walz's announcement:
"Tim Walz is a remarkable leader, and Minnesota has benefitted immensely from the compassion he brought to his decades of public service. Tim banished hunger from Minnesota classrooms, signed universal background checks into law, and passed paid family leave. He built a record of standing up for people who need it - from the LGBTQ+ community to working-class families to teachers and more. Tim's legacy is one of putting people first and delivering for Minnesotans in every corner of our state, and that's a legacy to be damn proud of.
Tim led Minnesota through some of the greatest challenges faced by any governor in living memory. I have had the privilege of serving Minnesotans alongside Tim for almost 20 years. We were elected to Congress together, and then to statewide office. It has been an honor to call Tim my governor, my colleague, and my friend, and I am extremely grateful for all he has done on behalf of Minnesota."
Majority Whip Tom Emmer releases short statement on Walz's announcement
Shortly after Walz announced he is not seeking reelection, Majority Whip Tom Emmer released a two-word statement: "Good riddance."
Late last month, Emmer called for the deportation of Somali-American citizens engaged in fraud.