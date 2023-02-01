Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Local podcast aims to brew up more diversity in the craft beer industry

By Marielle Mohs

/ CBS Minnesota

Local podcast aims to brew up more diversity in the craft beer industry
Local podcast aims to brew up more diversity in the craft beer industry 01:54

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Drinking beer is a pastime enjoyed by all kinds of people, but that's not always reflected in those who make it.

Greg Davenport, Anthony Jennings and Phillip Owens all work at breweries across the Twin Cities, and have teamed up to try to make the industry more diverse.

They've been recording episodes of the "Black Brewers Podcast" for over a year now inside the Dabbler Depot in St. Paul. When you take away the cameras, lights and microphones, it's just three friends hanging out, sharing their passion for the craft beer culture, with the mission to change who is making it.

"We have 9,500 breweries in America. Fourteen are Black-owned, only 14," said Jennings, who works at Arbeiter Brewing Company.

Only one brewery in Minnesota is Black-owned, which is Montgomery Brewing.

"I think that a lot of people just see like an invisible barrier," said Davenport, who works at Dangerous Man Brewing.

They hope talking about their experience in the industry will help brew change.

"As long as you show them that the door is here and you can walk through it, and we're here, and we got an open hand for you," said Owens, who also works at Dangerous Man Brewing.  

6p-pkg-black-brewers-po-wcco2rps-1.jpg
Greg Davenport, Anthony Jennings and Phillip Owens CBS

The three of them say a benefit to diverse breweries is more creativity in what you're consuming.

"When you get different perspectives from different walks of life, you get a whole different flavor pallet," said Owens.

Together they created a sour ale for Black History Month, called "Frequency Shift."

"A lot of the fruits that you'll find in that beer are native to Africa," said Davenport.

They hope their conversations are creating the "frequency shift" they want to see in this industry.

"If you voice your opinion, maybe somebody will listen," said Owens.

Their Black History Month beer, "Frequency Shift," will be released on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

They are hosting a launch party for the beer on Friday, Feb. 3 at Arbeiter Brewing Company in the Longfellow neighborhood in south Minneapolis.

Marielle Mohs
marielle-mohs.png

Marielle Mohs is thrilled to be telling stories in her home state of Minnesota. She grew up in Eden Prairie and South Minneapolis.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 6:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.