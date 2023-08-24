'There's this misconception that oh it's a white man's game': Inclusive golf tournament kicks off in Lakeville this weekend

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- A south metro man is mixing things up in the golf course.

Collins Oppong is an entrepreneur who immigrated from West Africa, Ghana, 9 years ago.

Last year, he invited some friends to play golf for his birthday, and a big crowd showed up.

It gave him an idea – to host a tournament that is open to all, and has an emphasis on serving Black immigrants.

RELATED: Black Entrepreneur State Fair returns for 4th year in Minneapolis

Collins tells WCCO, "There's this misconception that oh it's a white man's game. Indeed figures like Tiger Woods and other Black folks kinda let us know that it's a game for everyone. So no matter who you are, your background, your race, its something that you can do. What the Beyond Season golf tournament aims to do is bring people together so we can celebrate, we can get together so we can get to hang out, enjoy and build lasting connections."

The Beyond Seasons Golf Tournament is this Saturday at Crystal Lake Golf Course. All are welcome to play – or you can support the cause and sponsor the tournament.

You can learn more about Saturday's event by clicking here.