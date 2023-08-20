Black Entrepreneur State Fair returns for 4th year in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – Black-owned businesses are getting a chance to connect this week with the community in Minneapolis.

Tents lined up and down the parking lot of the Midtown Global Market for the Black Entrepreneur State Fair.

The fair is a weeklong celebration highlighting business ownership in the African American community. Around 75 vendors will be on hand this week showing and selling products.

MORE NEWS: Urban Lights Music in St. Paul reflects on 50 years of hip hop

WCCO

Vendor Jamelah Cooper says it's an opportunity for people to come out and show support for minority businesses.

"Showing the community that there are many of us, not just a couple of us, and that supporting our community helps us to support the rest of the community," Cooper said. "It's like a recycling bin. You give to us and we give back."

This is the fourth year of the event. The fair runs all week until Saturday. Tickets are $7. Click here for more information.