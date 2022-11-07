There's still time, and options, for early voting in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minneapolis Elections Office was busy Sunday with voters casting their ballot early.

"My husband is going to be out of town for work next week, so we decided to come vote early," said Tessa Rester-Flarer.

Lisa Ripken was voting because she leaves for Canada in the morning. It took a couple tries for Ripken because of long lines, but she says the experience was easy, simple and user-friendly.

"There's so much at stake this year," Ripken said. "If you don't vote, you don't have a voice. It's that simple, and I want to make sure I have a voice."

Katie Smith, the director of Election and Voter Services for Minneapolis, said as of Sunday, about 40,000 residents had voted early by mail or in-person.

No matter where you live, in-person early voting will be available Monday until 5 p.m. Mail-in ballots have to be received by Tuesday at 3 p.m.

"We really don't recommend that anyone drop it in the mail at this point," Smith said.

Absentee ballots can be returned to the elections office that sent it. There are also drop boxes for residents of the cities or counties where the box is located.

There aren't many. The two in Hennepin County are in St. Louis Park and Rogers. Ramsey County has none. For a full list, click here.

Minnesota has same-day registration for early voting and on Election Day. All it takes is proof of residence. For more information on voting and registration, click here.