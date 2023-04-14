"The mighty melt": Video shows ice-filled waterfall at Tettegouche State Park

LAKE COUNTY, Minn. - An incredible scene was captured Wednesday at a Minnesota state park along the North Shore.

Minnesota State Parks and Trails recently shared a video of Baptism River at Illgen Falls, located in Tettegouche State Park. Thousands of ice chunks are seen flowing down the waterfall.

RELATED: Nearly 40-degree temperature hike shows signs of climate shift in Minnesota

"The mighty melt is underway," state park officials said in the post. "As winter finally released its grip, the ice dam broke apart and flowed downstream. Minutes later the river was clear of ice, only fast-flowing frigid water."

State park officials say visitors should expect trails to have mud, snow and ice. Flooding may occur at many parks, too, so closures are also to be expected.