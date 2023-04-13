Nearly 40-degree temperature hike shows signs of climate shift in Minnesota

What extreme temperature swings are saying about Minnesota’ changing climate

MINNEAPOLIS -- We've all been caught off guard by this weather whiplash, from a blizzard last week to wearing shorts and sandals this week.

Even three consecutive days of 80 degrees couldn't melt Mt. Eden Prairie, the viral snow plow pile in the Eden Prairie Center parking lot.

"We just noticed it driving by when we came here to shop and decided to take pictures," said Brad, who stopped by the giant glacier with his wife on Thursday.

Judging by the amount of frozen dirt still standing in the hot temperatures, Brad placed his bet on when it would finally melt.

"I'm this one will be here until at least June," said Brad.

The city lakes have been busy with so many people outside enjoying the weather, biking, running and walking, but Lake of the Isles is still partially frozen.

"It's definitely a couple degrees cooler, you get a little breeze of the ice, it's kind of nice when it's a warm day," said Ally Deitermann, who enjoyed a walk around the lake, but is still in disbelief how quickly it warmed up.

"It's so weird, especially for April, what a change in the weather," said Deitermann.

"Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week all have a finger print of climate change, meaning, these temperatures we're experiencing are 1.5 to 2 times more likely because of the impacts of climate change in Minnesota," Mike Augustyniak, WCCO Meteorologist.

Spring days are steadily getting warmer each year, which stretches out allergy season.

"We have 34 more days of allergies, on average, here in the Twin Cities, than we did 50 years ago," said Augustyniak.

However, it's hard to complain about sunny days, after a record setting snowy winter.

"This I'm enjoying it, usually I prefer a little more gradual [spring], but I'm really enjoying the warmer weather right now," said Deitermann.