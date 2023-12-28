Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has a new mustache look — and the internet has thoughts

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is making some waves Thursday morning after appearing on WCCO with a new look.

Frey spoke with WCCO's Jonah Kaplan on Wednesday, highlighting how he feels 2023 has been "monumental" for the city. Among the topics discussed were public safety and the challenges that remain.

But before talking brass tacks, Kaplan asked Frey about something immediately different about his appearance. Frey now has a mustache. And according to the mayor, reaction to the style choice hasn't been that positive.

"We will see how long it stays," he said. "The feedback I've gotten thus far has been almost universally negative."

"We will see how long it stays," he said. "The feedback I've gotten thus far has been almost universally negative." WCCO



Frey says his wife really likes it, however.

"I'll tell you, in terms of my facial features, she's certainly the one who matters most," he said.

Following the interview, there have been plenty of reactions online. On Reddit, a post addressing the mustache has gotten over 100 comments.

Here are some of the reactions:



"It's fine. He looks about how I look when I first decide to let some facial hair come in," said Reddit user tPaw2024.

"Why go upper lip when there's so much real estate in the sideburn area? Go full muttonchop. Be bold," Judas_GOAT23 said.

"How much you wanna bet I can throw a football over them mountains?" Reddit user Stavago said, referencing the Rico character in "Napoleon Dynamite."

LOS ANGELES - JUNE 11: The movie "Napoleon Dynamite", directed by Jared Hess, written by Jared Hess and Jerusha Hess. Seen here, Jon Gries (as Uncle Rico) and his 1975 Dodge Santana Camper van. Initial theatrical (limited) release June 11, 2004. Screen capture. Paramount Pictures. Getty Images