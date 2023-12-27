Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey looks back at "defining year" of 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — MINNEAPOLIS -- Jacob Frey has been mayor of Minnesota's largest city for six years, and he considers 2023 to be "monumental."

"I'm so optimistic because you work with these people in our community facing some of the most difficult problems that our world can possibly experience, and you've got a resilient city," Frey told WCCO in an one-on-one interview. "There's been no shortage of monumental efforts and endeavors taken on this past year. In fact, I'd call it a defining one."

Among those efforts were large investments in affordable housing. According to the mayor's office, developers increased by six times the number of "deeply affordable" housing units in th city.

The increase in supply, moreover, led to a minimal 1% increase in the average rent.

"Does it mean we're there yet, does it mean we're washing our hands clean of the issue? Of course not, but the things we're putting in place, the evidence is working," he added.

As for downtown's comeback, Frey pointed to Minneapolis' skyline moving across the river, but cautioned against anyone wishing for a return to a pre-pandemic reality.

"This whole concept of remote or distant work was probably inevitable but was expedited by a global pandemic," he lamented. "Look at areas that are successful. Look at North Loop which is booming. It's like no one in North Loop ever got COVID. Why? Because they have this beautiful and diverse use all in one neighborhood.

Frey on MPD, filling open positions

The legacy of George Floyd was ever-present after Mayor Frey's reelection in 2021, and it loomed large again this year. In March, the City of Minneapolis and Minneapolis Police Department signed a consent decree with Minnesota Department of Human Rights, which requires a lengthy and costly overhaul of MPD standards and practices.

In June, the U.S. Department of Justice wrapped up a two-year investigation, with Attorney General Merrick Garland visiting himself to release the findings.

"Our police officers are working their tails off," Frey said. "It's not a secret we have shortages right now and those that are out there are working with courage, bravery and we appreciate their work."

Roughly 200 vacant positions remain at MPD, and Frey promised a renewed push to fill those roles in 2024.

"If you really want to be the change that you want to see, if you want to make a difference in your communities. If you want to make a difference and keep people safe and be there to respond and help them during some of the most trying and traumatic times they'll have in life - you can become a Minneapolis police officer.