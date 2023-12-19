Minnesota's new state flag design is finalized

What Minnesotans are saying about flag redesign

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota leaders have finally settled on a new state flag, ending weeks of passionate debate about the redesigned symbol.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission met Tuesday to tweak the final flag design, which it selected last week. Here's the final revision:

State Emblems Redesign Commission

The final selection comes after a weekslong process in which the commission narrowed down thousands of submissions to just one design before making its final adjustments.

The basis for the final design was submission F1953. The designer, who hails from Luverne, said the colors represent snow (white), nature and agriculture (green) and water (blue). The designer also incorporated the state's shape and a white northern star.

F1953 Minnesota SERC

Many Minnesotans were unhappy that the flag did not include a loon, though commissioners said more designs featured stars, so they chose to emphasize that symbol.

A YouTuber amassed more than a million views last week for his opinion of F1953, which he called "awesome" and unique "not just among state flags, but world flags." He did take issue with the commission tweaking the design, though.

If your top choice didn't make the cut, an Indiana company is offering some solace by selling some of the rejected designs.

The commission also selected a new seal earlier this month. Both emblems will go into use starting on Statehood Day, which is May 11.

The old flag was criticized for its depiction of a Native American riding away on horseback while a white settler tilled a field. Some also said it failed to meet the tenets of good flag design, including simplicity.

Note: The video above aired before the final revisions were made.