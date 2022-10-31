The closest races in Minnesota, as per WCCO political analyst Pat Kessler

Election countdown: Pat Kessler has the races to watch

MINNEAPOLIS -- More than 160,000 Minnesotans have cast their ballots early for the midterms elections. With every day closer to Election Day, several races are getting tighter.

WCCO contributor Pat Kessler says a few races deserve your close attention this cycle.

2nd Congressional District

The faceoff between Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner is a rematch from two years ago, which Craig narrowly won.

Kessler calls it among the most closely-watched races in the country, one of only a handful of races in America that could decide control of the U.S. House.

Top issues in this race are crime, inflation and abortion rights

Attorney General

Keith Ellison is facing a tough challenge from Jim Schultz, a political newcomer.

Ellison has found himself on the defensive for supporting Minneapolis' so-called "defund the police" amendment, as well as the newly-revealed fraud in the pandemic food program Feeding Our Future.

Kessler says this race is too close to call, and could legitimately go either way.

Balance of power in the Minnesota Legislature

Minnesota currently has the only divided legislature in United States.

Among the factors going into this setting are Biden's approval ratings, inflation, and abortion, all of which could have an impact. Kessler expects a handful of races in Northern Minnesota and the Twin Cities suburbs to determine this outcome