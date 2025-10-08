Minneapolis police investigating antisemitic vandalism at Temple Israel

A south Minneapolis synagogue has once again been vandalized with spray paint bearing antisemitic messages.

On Wednesday, photos show a threatening message of "watch out Zionists" painted in red on the outside wall of Temple Israel, as well as a reference to the Oct. 7 attack led by Hamas two years ago in Israel.

The vandalism came 10 months after swastikas were painted on the temple. Rabbi Marcia Zimmerman told WCCO at that time that while threatening phone calls had been received in the past, she couldn't remember the last time someone spray-painted a swastika on the property.

The synagogue is attended by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who issued the following statement on the vandalism:

"This morning, Temple Israel woke up to anti-Semitic threats - a reminder that hate still tries to find a foothold. It won't find one here. Minneapolis stands with our Jewish neighbors. Hiding behind hate to spread fear against any religion or group of people is cowardly and unacceptable in our city."

Houses of worship across the country are being advised to create security committees to create a plan for worst-case scenarios for services and events due to a rise in vandalism, arson and violence.

WCCO will continue to update this developing story.