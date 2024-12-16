Minneapolis police investigating swastikas spray-painted on Jewish temple

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are searching for the suspect who tagged a house of worship with swastikas Monday morning.

It happened just after 7 a.m. at Temple Israel in Minneapolis. Surveillance cameras captured the suspect committing the crime and showed them leaving in a silver Honda Civic less than two minutes later.

"Hate crimes and crimes against our houses of worship are particularly troubling because they can result in real widespread fear and can contribute to potential division among our residents," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara. "MPD has no tolerance for these types of crime and will be investigating this as a bias-based crime."

Rabbi Marcia Zimmerman said they've received threatening phone calls in the past, but can't remember the last time someone went as far as spray-painting a swastika on the property.

"That has an intensity and a horrible feeling of hate," she said. "We need to make sure that we do not allow that hate symbol to define us or any religious community in their worship."

More than 2,000 families worship at the Jewish temple, including Minnesota's Secretary of State Steve Simon and the mayor of Minneapolis.

In a statement, Mayor Jacob Frey said, "We don't back down to fear. We stand strong, proud of who we are, and I know that Minneapolis - a city of inclusivity and love - stands with us."

The vandalism comes as places of worship across the world are facing an increase in attacks and threats.

"Education is important. People need to see this happen in the community. We don't want to be alarmists, but at the same time, people need to be aware. As importantly, if not more, is the response," said Jewish Community Relations Council Executive Director Steve Hunegs.

As Minneapolis police investigate, Hanukkah celebrations are already underway, with heightened security.

"The vibrancy was amazing. And that's what gives me hope. That's truly the thing that's bringing me the hope for tomorrow in the midst of this hate," Zimmerman said.