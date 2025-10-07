Watch CBS News
Congregations in Minnesota relying on consultants amid security concerns

A looking at safety at places of worship in the wake of several scares
Two years after the October 7th attacks in Israel, there remains a strong wave of hate in America.

According to the FBI, nearly 70% of reported religious-based hate crimes targeted Jews in 2024, a stark contrast to how Jews only make up 2% of the U.S. population.

"We are already at the highest state of security that we can possibly be at," Ethan Roberts, Deputy Director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas, explained to WCCO News. "Security is multi-layered as always. It's the partnership of local law enforcement. It's private security, it's of course JCRC security. It's the awareness that we ask of all the congregants."

There are also concerns among other faith communities after a series of incidents at churches and mosques, including the tragedy at Annunciation Church and a recent fire at a Minneapolis mosque.

"We're seeing more vandalism, we're seeing more arson, we're seeing more violence," Kris Moloney, an army veteran and current church security consultant, lamented to WCCO News. "Churches have kind of had to be a little more intentional about what they do to ensure their guests and visitors and congregants are safer."

Moloney said his Minnesota-based firm advises houses of worship across the country, said he encourages communities to establish security committees to gameplan for services and events.

"You know all this stuff can be done by, shall we say, normal people - not law enforcement, not military - just normal people can make all the difference in the world by paying attention."

