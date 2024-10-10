Duluth teenager suffers minor injuries after being hit by car

Teen boy hit by car in Lakeville not expected to survive

DULUTH, Minn. — A 14-year-old girl suffered minor injuries after a 69-year-old driver struck her on Thursday.

According to the Duluth Police Department, the incident occurred at 40th Avenue East and Luverne Street when the driver turned upbound and hit the teenager while she was walking in a crosswalk.

The teenager went home following the incident with only minor injuries.

The driver of the car, a 69-year-old woman, was issued a citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

This has not been an isolated occurrence.

A 10-year-old boy was injured by a motorist outside a Brooklyn Park elementary school last Friday.

This incident came just two days after a 12-year-old girl was hit outside a bus stop, also in Brooklyn Park.