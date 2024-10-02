Watch CBS News
Girl, 12, hurt in hit-and-run while heading to Brooklyn Park bus stop, police say

By Anthony Bettin

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A 12-year-old girl was injured in a hit-and-run in a northern Minneapolis suburb Wednesday morning, police said.

She was heading to her bus stop near 63rd and Boone avenues around 8:40 a.m. when a driver struck her, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

The girl was taken to a hospital with "moderate injuries," police said.

Authorities described the suspect vehicle as a white Hyundai Sonata made between 2015 and 2019, with a missing mirror on the passenger's side. Police the driver was a white female of unknown age.

The suspect vehicle. Brooklyn Park Police Department

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call police at 763-493-8222.

