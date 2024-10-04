Watch CBS News
Boy, 10, injured after being struck by motorist outside Brooklyn Park school

By Nick Lentz

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A 10-year-old boy is in the hospital after being struck by a motorist outside a Brooklyn Park elementary school Friday morning.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said the crash happened around 9:20 a.m. at the intersection of Brookdale Drive and Noble Avenue, just outside Birch Grove School for the Arts. 

The boy was walking across a crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 36-year-old woman. Police say the boy was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The woman stayed at the scene of the crash after it happened and was cooperating with authorities. Police say a juvenile was in the car with the woman. 

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to police. 

The crash is under investigation. It's unknown if charges will be filed. 

This comes just two days after a 12-year-old girl was injured in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn Park. Police say the girl was taken to the hospital with "moderate injuries" following the Wednesday morning crash. 

The suspect vehicle in Wednesday's hit-and-run is described by authorities as a white Hyundai Sonata made between 2015 and 2019, driven by a White female of unknown age. Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call police at 763-493-8222.

