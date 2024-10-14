Watch CBS News
Teen seriously injured after crashing stolen car in Minneapolis, state patrol says

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A 19-year-old boy is in the hospital after crashing a stolen car in Minneapolis. 

The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol played a factor in the crash, which happened just before noon on Monday.

The teen was driving a Hyundai Elantra southbound on Interstate 35W near 35th Street when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wall, authorities say.

He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. 

The state patrol says he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and the airbag did not deploy.

