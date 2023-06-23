Taylor Swift fans are taking over Minneapolis but so could severe weather

MINNEAPOLIS -- As downtown floods with fans of Taylor Swift, a flood, or any sort of rain, is the last thing they want to to think about.

"I guess it depends if we bring an umbrella or not. All we have is our little bag for the evening. Whatever fits in there is what we're bringing," said Maria Tenenbaum.

But with a NEXT Weather Alert comes the chance that anyone outside could be in the way of the weather.

"I hope they're prepared. I hope they're excited for their weekend," said Kellen Dotson.

MORE: Minneapolis prepares for massive crowds for Pride, Taylor Swift concert

WCCO meteorologist Joseph Dames says a plan is really what you need.

"There's going to be a lot of people outside that may need to find a plan to get inside," Dames said. "Where's the closest structure that you can get to? How long is it going to take you to get there? How long is it going to take you to get there if there's 20, 30 thousand plus people?"

Twin Cities Pride says it'll have a meteorologist on site, ready to issue an alert should they need to.

"We do have severe weather contingency plans and places we can go, but that alert will go out before that ever hits us," said Andi Otto, Executive Director of Pride.

MORE: Hoping to listen to Taylor Swift outside U.S. Bank Stadium? You may be out of luck

No matter what happens Saturday, part of the plan should be finding a place to get inside quickly should you need to.