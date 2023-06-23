Hoping to listen to Taylor Swift outside U.S. Bank Stadium? You may be out of luck

MINNEAPOLIS -- Taylor Swift's highly anticipated Eras Tour is finally in Minneapolis this weekend, bringing roughly 120,000 fans downtown, but some don't even have tickets.

"I wish we could say we did [have tickets]. We've been trying for months - been trying since November. We're still hopeful we're getting them, like, today," said one fan who drove to Minneapolis from Jamestown, North Dakota.

At other Eras Tour shows, some ticketless fans have been gathering outside stadiums to hear the concert. In Pittsburgh, nearly a thousand people gathered at a park to listen in on the concert at nearby Acrisure Stadium.

For those fans hoping to do the same at U.S. Bank Stadium, the venue tweeted a statement "strongly discouraging" those without tickets from gathering outside.

Tickets for Swift's tour sold out quickly and the general public sale was canceled due to "extraordinarily high demands." The fiasco even prompted an investigation of Ticketmaster.

However, Swifites who were unable to snag tickets are not completely out of luck. Local businesses are cashing in on the Eras hype, including Glam Doll Donuts, which is offering "party packs" featuring the singer.

Inbound BrewCo also has a beer to commemorate Swift's arrival to the Twin Cities, her first show here since 2018. They are also hosting karaoke and trivia events over three days starting Thursday.