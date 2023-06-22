NEXT Weather: Air quality alert extended until Friday evening

MINNEAPOLIS -- An air quality alert that was originally set to expire Thursday will now extend until Friday evening.

The air quality remains unhealthy at times for those in sensitive groups.

Another 90-degree day is in the works for Friday. Western Minnesota, however, will be slightly cooler, with a chance for isolated storms in the afternoon.

CBS News

Sprinkles are possible in the metro early in the day, and there's a chance of pop-up thunderstorms throughout central Minnesota later in the day.

Saturday will be our best chance at seeing some rainfall, though Sunday will also bring the possibility of precipitation. Drought conditions have gotten worse in the last week, with a moderate drought level expanding by 20% statewide.

Temperatures will cool closer to average heading into next week.