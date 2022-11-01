Taylor Swift bringing Eras Tour to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Taylor Swift fans in Minnesota will be rooting for the anti-hero in person come next summer.

Hot on the heels of the release of her new album "Midnights," the pop music megastar announced a nationwide Eras Tour. Swift said the tour will be a "journey through the musical eras of my career."

The tour will stop at U.S. Bank Stadium on June 24, 2023, with openers Girl in Red and Owenn.

According to Ticketmaster, tickets for the Minneapolis show go on sale to the general public Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. There's no word yet on pricing.

Swift is currently dominating the Billboard Hot 100, claiming every single top 10 spot at the chart on once with tracks from "Midnight." Billboard said the album sold more than 1 million copies in just three days after release, and it's been streamed hundreds of millions of times.

Swift hasn't played in Minneapolis since 2018, when she brought her Reputation tour to U.S. Bank Stadium.

Upon the release of "Midnights," iconic Minneapolis record shop The Electric Fetus sold 100 exclusive copies of the album coupled with a signed photo of Swift.