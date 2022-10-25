Fans line up at Electric Fetus to get Taylor Swift's new album

Fans line up to get Taylor Swift's new album

Fans line up to get Taylor Swift's new album

Fans line up to get Taylor Swift's new album

MINNEAPOLIS -- Some Taylor Swift fans feel like they won the lottery today. Early birds got in line outside Electric Fetus Record store in Minneapolis to catch 100 exclusive copies of the pop star's new album.

The lottery win is that each vinyl record came with a signed photograph from Taylor herself, a personal gesture for a globally-known artist to sell a few signed records at a family-owned record store.

Marisa Andert made sure to be one of the first in line so she didn't fail her work assignment.

"I'm buying it for my boss's daughter," Andert said. "An excused absence, for sure."

Swiftie Moxie Coe is trying to collect as many exclusive vinyls as she can.

"So this one is the Moonstone, and I got the Lavender Edition from Target, and then I also have one that I ordered from her website," Coe said.

Partnering with Target is something most major artists do with new releases, but joining forces with a small business is something unique.

"For her to go out of her way to do something for independent businesses is just wonderful," Electric Fetus co-owner Aaron Meyerring said. "The foot traffic is worth as much as the sale of the record."

The 11-time Grammy Award winner unveiled her 10th studio album, "Midnights," on Friday, following a surprise announcement at this year's MTV Video Music Awards.

Swift, who is currently revisiting her early albums in a bid to regain ownership of the work she released under her former label Big Machine Records, has pivoted from the folk-rock sound of 2020's "Folklore" and "Evermore" to something more mainstream.

"Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs, and lows, and ebbs and flows," she told fans on social media following the release. "Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic, or lonely. Just like Midnights. Which is out now."

As "Swifties" rushed to Spotify to listen to the record at midnight, the streaming giant experienced overwhelming traffic and users reported outages worldwide.

But despite the initial tech issues, the 13-track album, almost entirely written, produced, and performed with Swift's long-time collaborator Jack Antonoff, is already a hit with fans.