Taste of Minnesota makes its return this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS -- Taste of Minnesota returns this weekend with headliners like Third Eye Blind and Big Boi from Outkast.

Months of planning went into organizing the free festival for the first time in downtown Minneapolis.

Now it's almost time open the gates.

Signs of a festival surround Nicollet Mall from Washington Avenue to Fifth Street in downtown Minneapolis. There's generators lined up and trailers for the bands placed near where stages will go. Barricades will be placed around the perimeter of the festival area before Sunday.

"We do have a pretty extensive security plan we've put in place. It'll be a protected secure perimeter so everyone coming down to the event will go through a screening process," said Scott Gerlicher.

Once inside, co-organizer Taylor Carik says Taste of Minnesota is all about the fun -- showcasing a taste of what Minnesota has to offer. There will be a singer-songwriter and jazz stage, a wrestling stage, artist alley and family area.

"We have a chef's corner where we have some notable Minnesota chefs who will be doing some specialty foods," added Carik.

"We had three goals for this festival: it had to be safe, it had to be inclusive, and it had to be free," said Carik. "We wanted to make sure we had a little bit of all the things that make up the tapestry of Minnesota."

You can get a free ticket online, and they encourage attendees to take public transit.