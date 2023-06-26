Taste of Minnesota unveils food lineup featuring "classic tastes of our state"

Taste of Minnesota returning ... with some big changes

MINNEAPOLIS -- The food lineup is out for the Taste of Minnesota, a major event that is making a big comeback this summer.

Three blocks of Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis will shut down July 2-3 for two afternoons of free music and food at Taste of Minnesota.

On Monday, organizers released the food lineup, calling it the "best Minnesota food lineup outside of the State Fair."

The curated group of the state's top chefs, led by Chef Andrew Zimmern, includes Animales BBQ Co, Soul Bowl, Red Wagon Pizza Company, Nixta, and The Oceanaire.

"Minnesota has an incredibly rich and deep history when it comes to our food culture, that relaunching a celebration of Minnesota's tastes and flavors is great way to bring us together in Minneapolis and celebrate," Zimmern said. "An old-style street festival, with classic tastes of our state, and some great chefs, all in one place will make this an event to remewmber."

As for food trucks and food booths: Parlour Burger, Krazd, Tamu GrillKCM Egg Rolls, Hockey Mom Brownies, Rusty Taco, Doc E's BBQ, Anchor Fish and Chips, Taste the Real Nawlins, G-Spot, MN Nice Cream, Philly Station, Peiorgi2Gogi, Tom Thumb Donuts, The Purple People Feeder and Nikkolette's Macarons.

Classics, like the Taste of Minnesota cheese curds, will also be back.

Additionally, the event will include "the first THC and Cannabis area representing Minnesota's growing industry," with more details expected to be released soon.

The musical acts include Big Boi from Outkast, Third Eye Blind and Motion City Soundtrack. Organizers are expecting 100,000 people over the two days.

The event was formerly held in St. Paul and has been missing from summer activities for nearly a decade.