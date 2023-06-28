Taste of Minnesota security director details security layers ahead of free downtown Minneapolis event

MINNEAPOLIS – After Taylor Swift and Twin Cities Pride packed downtown Minneapolis, the city is gearing up again.

About 100,000 people are expected to check out Taste of Minnesota this weekend. It's the first time the free, family-friendly event will happen in the City of Lakes.

The Taste of Minnesota team tapped retired Minneapolis police commander Scott Gerlicher as director of security.

"The goal is just to make sure that it's safe for everybody," Gerlicher said.

He coordinated safety plans for everything from the All-Star game to the Super Bowl.

"We do have a pretty extensive security plan that we've put into place," Gerlicher said.

There are two entrances. He says people will go through a metal detector at Nicollet Mall and Washington Avenue, or Nicollet Mall and 5th Street. Bags could also be checked. Barricades will line the perimeter, just like during the Pride parade.

"Most of it will be the 3-foot, 4-foot tall pedestrian barricades that will be spaced apart that will not allow for somebody to pass some type of contraband to somebody if it was just a single barrier. And then that will be backed up with obviously security, law enforcement and cameras in the areas," Gerlicher said.

It's a coordinated effort with roughly 100 officers from different agencies, plus private security and medical teams. He says they don't want people to feel overwhelmed by layers of security, but do want people to feel comfortable.

"Hopefully this is another step in that direction to get people down that may be on the fence about coming to downtown Minneapolis. It's gonna be a great event, it's gonna be a safe event," Gerlicher said.

The event ends at 8 p.m. both Sunday and Monday before the sun goes down. On top of the food, the free bands include Third Eye Blind, Motion City Soundtrack and rapper Big Boi. Learn more here.