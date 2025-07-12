Target's commercial employees set to return to the office three days a week

Man found shot in Minneapolis alley fighting for his life, and more headlines

Target's commercial unit employees are being asked to return to the office at least three days a week.

Twin Cities based-staff will have to return to the office starting September 2, per a memo from the Chief Commercial Officer Rick Gomez. The memo stated that employees will have the opportunity to pick which days during the week suit them best, based off their schedule.

In a statement Target said:

"Team members tell us they see the benefit from the in-person connection and collaboration that's a part of being in the office. At this point, individual leaders are empowered to make decisions for their teams based on company guidance as well as what's best for the role they play in our business."

Earlier this year, Gov. Walz asked state workers to return to the office for 50% of their workday.

Sales at Target feel more than expected in the first quarter, falling 2.8% to $23.85 billion, which is less than the $24.23 billion Wall Street expected, according to FactSheet. Target said earlier this year they expect a low-single digit decline in sales for 2025.

In May, it was reported that comparable sales those from established stores and online channels, fell 3.8%. That includes a 5.7% drop in store sales and a 4.7% increase in online sales. That reverses a comparable sales increase in the previous quarter of 1.5%.

Target earned $1.04 billion, or $2.27 per share, for the period ended May 3. That compared with $942 million, or $2.03 per share, in the year-ago period.

Target operates nearly 2,000 stores nationwide and employs more than 400,000 people.