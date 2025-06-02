Minnesota policy change takes effect as many state employees begin working in-office 50% of the time

A work policy requiring Minnesota state employees to be in the office for 50% of their workdays is now in effect, though some agencies are getting an extension to comply.

The change went into effect on June 1, according to Julie Nelson, communications director with the Minnesota Department of Administration.

Twelve agencies have been given extensions that range from mid-June to Sept. 2 due to space limitations or equipment needs, Nelson said.

The Minnesota Department of Health's facility is undergoing "significant construction" and will adapt to the policy based on the construction schedule.

There is an exemption for employees who live 75 miles or more away from their workplace.

Gov. Tim Walz made the policy change in March, saying it balances the flexibility of working remotely with the "workplace advantages of being in office."

There are 40,000 government employees, and Walz said in March that 60% of them were already back in-person or have continued to be since the pandemic upended workplaces and daily life five years ago.

Unions representing tens of thousands of state employees said the change was made without their input.

The Minnesota Association of Professional Employees and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 5 said in March that they learned of the change when the rest of the public did. Megan Dayton, president of MAPE, said at that time the unions were considering a strike if there wasn't a reversal, but it wouldn't begin until June 30 — the date the current contract with the state expires.