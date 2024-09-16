Target hiring 100,000 workers for holiday season

Leaders react to 2nd assassination attempt against Trump, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — The holiday season is just around the corner and Target is preparing to the tune of around 100,000 seasonal workers.

On Monday, the Minneapolis-based retail store announced their plans for the upcoming holidays between now and the end of the year.

The additional team members will support order pickup and drive-up, stocking and purchases. Those interested in applying can do so starting Sept. 25 at targetseasonaljobs.com.

Along with the extra help, the store says more than half their holiday toys will be priced under $20 and thousands under $5. There will be over 1,000 new toys from brands like Disney, LEGO and FAO Schwarz.

The store is also holding a week-long event for Target Circle members Oct. 6-12. Target Circle Week will have deals on products aimed at helping consumers prepare for the holidays and fall items.

The store's car seat trade-in event is going on right now. Through Sept. 28, shoppers can bring in an old car seat and get a Target Circle deal for 20% off a new car seat, stroller or "home gear item."

Target has nearly 1,963 stores throughout the U.S. and two corporate campuses in the Twin Cities.