Target's car seat trade-in program returns Sept. 15

MINNEAPOLIS — Target's popular car seat trade-in event is set to return later this month.

The Minneapolis-based retailer announced shoppers can bring in an old car seat or base starting Sept. 15 and receive a Target Circle deal for 20% off a new car seat, stroller or "home gear item." The event will last through Sept. 28.

The deal must be redeemed via the Target Circle app. The 20% off coupon is usable twice and will expire on Oct. 12.

Any car seats, including those that are damaged or expired, are acceptable.

Target said since it started the program in 2016, more than 3 million car seats have been recycled. Materials from the seats are used to create pallets, plastic buckets and construction materials, according to the retailer.

Last month, Target launched a similar program for trading in denim.

Target's second-quarter numbers showed the retail giant's profits and sales beat Wall Street expectations as grocery aisle deals for cash-strapped customers began to pay off.