Watch CBS News
Consumer

Target's car seat trade-in program returns Sept. 15

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS/AP

Man charged in Park Tavern patio crash, and more headlines
Man charged in Park Tavern patio crash, and more headlines 05:15

MINNEAPOLIS — Target's popular car seat trade-in event is set to return later this month.

The Minneapolis-based retailer announced shoppers can bring in an old car seat or base starting Sept. 15 and receive a Target Circle deal for 20% off a new car seat, stroller or "home gear item." The event will last through Sept. 28.

The deal must be redeemed via the Target Circle app. The 20% off coupon is usable twice and will expire on Oct. 12.

Any car seats, including those that are damaged or expired, are acceptable.

Target said since it started the program in 2016, more than 3 million car seats have been recycled. Materials from the seats are used to create pallets, plastic buckets and construction materials, according to the retailer.

Last month, Target launched a similar program for trading in denim.

Target's second-quarter numbers showed the retail giant's profits and sales beat Wall Street expectations as grocery aisle deals for cash-strapped customers began to pay off.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.