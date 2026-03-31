New foods at Target Field revealed for upcoming 2026 season

Get your taste buds ready for another season of Twins baseball. The home opener is Friday, but on Tuesday, the team revealed its new foods.

A popular one was the elote street corn from the Minneapolis restaurant, La Madre. The corn came topped with three seasonings, including classic cojita and tajin, flaming hot Cheetos or hot blue corn chips, which tie in the Twins team colors.

"We're in Minnesota, and when you hit summer, corn is king, so we started an elote cart with three different options with that as well," said Robert Gaston, Target Field executive chef.

Gaston says he wanted to make sure all fans felt included in their cuisine.

"We saw a huge demographic of people with celiac and gluten-free [diets] that didn't have anything to eat, so we opened a whole stand just dedicated to them. We have a wonderful smash burger and gluten-free hot dog available, and we also brought a great local bakery in that does nothing but gluten-free," said Gaston.

Target Field also partnered with Minneapolis Japanese restaurant Izakaya to bring in the sweet treat, chocolate fish on a stick, which was a fan favorite among many taste testing.

Chocolate fish on a stick WCCO

"It's a waffle filled with a sweet custard, served with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce, and it's phenomenal," said Gaston.

All the new foods were on display in the renovated Champions Club. It was the first time this space got a refresh since the ballpark opened in 2010, and the hope is to make it a space for more than just game days.

"From intimate gatherings, like weddings, to larger non-profit fundraisers to corporate quarterly meetings, you name it, we have it down here," said Matt Hodson, director of business communications for the Twins.

With everything in the ballpark going digital, Target Field also enhanced its wifi this season to 5G.