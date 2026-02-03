Sisters Tara, Tabitha Peterson on USA curling team getting dialed in for Olympics

As the Olympic Games draw near, sisters Tabitha and Tara Peterson of the U.S. women's curling team are getting dialed in.

"Tryna catch up on things. Work a little bit. Be a mother as well. Still practice. And get ready for what's next," said Tara Peterson.

Though the schedule is hectic and the goal is a gold medal, there's still time for Tuesday league nights at St. Paul Curling Club.

"We always joke that someone has to die to get into that league. That's why we've been in it for so long. That's the cool thing about the sport of curling. Your average joe is playing against Olympians and we're friends. And after the game we'll sit down, we have dinner. We have a beer. It's just a normal life," said Tara Peterson.

Tara Peterson is part of Team Peterson, named for older sister Tabitha, the skip of the U.S. team that recently qualified for the Olympics. The sisters are laser focused on the Milan Cortina Games.

"I have to just think about it as just another tournament. It's another competition. And try not to focus like oh my god we're at the Olympics," said Tabitha Peterson.

The sisters have been curling since they were little. Now, in their 30s, they have normal jobs, and growing families.

A pair of one-year-olds have joined Team Peterson. They'll be in Italy, too.

"It's really fun having babies the same age because we can just hang out and then the babies can get some socialization and play together and we get a little relief," said Tabitha Peterson.

"It just changes your whole perspective. It changes your whole life. So, I'm excited for this Olympics for a lot of reasons," said Tara Peterson.