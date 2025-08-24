Taj Bradley gets off to a rough start in Minnesota Twins debut

Taj Bradley got off to a rough start in his first game with the Minnesota Twins after he was acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay.

The 24-year-old Bradley permitted seven runs and nine hits in five innings during Sunday's series finale at the Chicago White Sox. He struck out one and walked one.

Minnesota got Bradley from Tampa Bay for reliever Griffin Jax as part of a dizzying trade deadline for the Twins. He had a 7.53 ERA in three starts for Triple-A St. Paul before joining the Twins.

Bradley allowed singles to each of his first four batters in his 68th major league start. After retiring Colson Montgomery on a flyball to right field, he gave up a two-run single by Edgar Quero that gave the White Sox a 3-0 lead.

Montgomery delivered the big blow off Bradley in a four-run second, sending a 423-foot shot to right for a two-run homer.

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Taj Bradley throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025. Nam Y. Huh / AP

The right-hander finished strong, allowing one hit in his last three innings.

Bradley's final start with the Rays also was against the White Sox. He was tagged for four runs and four hits over 1 2/3 innings in a no-decision on July 23. He was optioned to Triple-A Durham following the rough outing.

Bradley took the mound a day after Mick Abel — another deadline acquisition — made his Twins debut. The 24-year-old Abel was charged with six runs and seven hits in three innings of a 7-3 loss to the White Sox.

To make room for Bradley on the active roster, the Twins designated right-hander Erasmo Ramírez for assignment.

Bradley was selected by Tampa Bay in the fifth round of the 2018 amateur draft. He broke into the majors in 2023, going 5-8 with a 5.59 ERA in 23 games with the Rays, including 21 starts.

He went 19-25 with a 4.70 ERA in 67 starts and two relief appearances with Tampa Bay before the trade to Minnesota.