Changing climate, sustainability among bigger topics at Minnesota State FFA Convention

MINNEAPOLIS -- You've likely heard the statement before and noticed it yourself: Overall, Minnesota is getting warmer.

According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, winter nights in northern Minnesota are on average 7.3 degrees warmer than they were back in 1895.

So, what does that mean for the future of farming in the state? WCCO got some insight from those who will quite literally be the future of farming.

The University of Minnesota campus was buzzing this week as 4,000 students from all over the state gathered for the Minnesota State FFA Convention.

RELATED: Women now run a third of all Minnesota farms

Brynn Sabo of Racori High School is one of them.

"I like the friendship and strengthening of the agricultural community," Sabo said.

Adam Hicks a homeschool scholar from southwest Minnesota.

"Oh, I like it all. There's hard things in farming, there's great things, but if you can keep a positive attitude for everything, that's key," Hicks said.

Alfred Necas is a student at Grand Rapids High School.

"It's exciting, we are young and we are ready to kind of go out and improve and change and go out into the world," Necas said.

It's a world, a climate, that's changing.

RELATED: Minnesota farmers face mounting expenses even before planting begins

Khrista Williamson teaches agriculture in western Minnesota at Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg.

"I think the unique thing we are able to do is we are able to address it without it becoming a political topic," Williamson said. "So we are able to say, 'Why are we now able to grow corn in northern Minnesota that has a longer growing season?' We talk about those things, but in reality we talk about: how do we make things more sustainable when we are talking about any sort of weather, climate change."

Two big topics being discussed at the yearly convention are sustainability and conservation. And they're not just talking, they're taking action.

In Racori, FFA students are using cafeteria scraps to then plant a garden and produce fresh vegetables to serve in their cafeteria. And in Grand Rapids, students are maintaining and sustaining their own forest -- trying to make woodlands more sustainable.

It's a project Necas is all in on.

"I think for future generations, preservation and conservation is super key but we also need to improve what we have right now. So, not just keep It the same, but improve it and build the health up," Necas said.

It's a growing crop of future-focused farmers.

"It really benefits not only us now but future generations," Necas said.